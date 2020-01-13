Three Cooking Methods That You Must Know To Be An Expert In The Art Of Food

Cooking is a part of the day-to-day life of every individual. Everyone must know the basics of cooking since it might get difficult to survive if you always depend on someone to cook something for you. There are three basic types of cooking methods that one should know.

Dry Heat Cooking

Everything that cooks without the presence of any kind of moisture, broth or water comes under the category of dry heat cooking. The cooking relies on the content of fat in the food along with the circulation of hot air to cook the food. Here are the various type of dry heat cooking methods:

Broiling: Broiling is when you transfer high heat directly on the food, directed by a radiant located above the food. It helps in giving a crispy exterior to the food. The type of food that can be broiled are meats, poultry, fish, fruits, and veggies.

Grilling: Grilling is the usage of equipment with an open grate to cook where the heat source is beneath the food. It is important to flip the food while cooking. The best way to recognise a grilled dish is the grill marks that come from the food. You can grill burgers, meat, poultry, and fish.

Roasting: Roasting is done inside an oven that uses indirect heat. It is a slow way to cook and can be done at various temperatures. You can roast food items like meats, poultry, fruits and veggies.

Baking: Baking also uses indirect heat which is to be surrounded evenly from all sides. You can make bread, roll, and cakes with baking. They are generally done on lower temperatures as compared to roasting.

Moist Heat Cooking

Cooking that involves the presence of a liquid or steam to cook comes under moist heat cooking. It is a good way to make tough fibres tender. Moist heat cooking helps in softening the food.

Poaching: Poaching includes gentle cooking where food is submerged in hot liquid. The food gets cooked in the low heat. This is a good way to cook delicate items. Eggs, poultry, and fish are great food items to poach.

Boiling and steaming: Boiling is a fairly common way to cook and steaming is cooking with a steady amount of heat. You need to submerge the food into the water which has been heated to the boiling point. It also involves bubbles, but this time they are larger ones. Steam also emits from boiling. Pasta, eggs, and vegetables can be boiled.

Combination Cooking

Combination cooking includes both dry methods as well as moist heat cooking. Combination cooking includes braising, which is searing food in a hot pan and then putting it in simmering liquid. You can braise meats, vegetables, and legumes. Another combination of cooking is stewing, where food is submerged in water but only partially. Meats and vegetables can be stewed.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock