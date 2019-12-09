'Parker Looks Up': Two-year-old Shares A Moment With Michelle Obama

A two-year-old girl, Parker Curry visited the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC accompanied by her mother, her sister, and her best friend during the spring season of 2018. They came across a lot of artwork that day but a portrait of the First Lady Michelle Obama made by Amy Sherald made Parker stop and look up in wonder. Parker who is four years old now recalled that the portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama emerged before her and it was very appealing. She said that she was inspired by the painting and added that Michelle Obama is now her friend.

READ: French Activists Use Macron Portraits To Urge Climate Action

Moment becomes a viral sensation

The moment became a viral sensation when a fellow museum-goer captured an awesome picture of her standing astonished. Less than a week later, Parker got to meet and danced with Obama. The experience has inspired her to pen down a picture book 'Parker Looks Up' written by Parker and her mother, Jessica Curry Morton and illustrated by Brittany Jackson.

Parker said that it is fun working with her mother. In the above-mentioned book, Parker highlighted a number of the Portrait Gallery's famous paintings. She said that it is difficult to translate the artwork into a book for kids. Jackson said that she wanted to respect Amy Sherald. She added that she drew it in her own style which is cartoonized to some extent.

READ: Priyanka Chopra's Varied Portrayal Of Emotions Which Won Audience's Hearts

Jackson highlighted Parker's journey through the museum in different colours. She added a little extra character to the book. Morton said that these illustrations depict the real story in which she recognizes her then two-year-old daughter Parker looking up at Sherald's portrait of Obama. She added that Jackson's illustrations recall the magical moment of life. She said that when she looks at the picture she usually smiles and gets teary-eyed. She added that it was a beautiful moment that will inspire children and people for many generations.

READ: Sridevi: Best Characters Portrayed By The English Vinglish Actor In Her Career

READ: Black Widow Trailer Gets Rave Reviews, Netizens Hail Scarlett Johansson's Portrayal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.