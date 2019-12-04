Sridevi: Best Characters Portrayed By The English Vinglish Actor In Her Career

Sridevi was a legendary actor who set a benchmark in the industry. The late actor acted in a wide variety of genres in Hindi as well as regional cinema. Sridevi started her career as a child actor at the age of four with a Tamil movie Kandan Karunai in the year 1967. She was married to film producer Boney Kapoor. Here is a list of some of the finest roles played by the legendary actor.

Best roles played by Sridevi

Shashi Godbole in English Vinglish

English Vinglish is a comedy-drama that became a major success at the box-office. Sridevi's role in the film is considered as one of the finest performances of her. It also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in the year 2012. It portrays the journey of a house-wife who attempts to learn English. It is written and directed by Gauri Shinde. The film was also shortlisted as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

Devki Sabarwal in Mom

The 2017 crime-thriller is written by Girish Kohli and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The movie marked Sridevi’s 300th film. Sridevi was honoured with a National Award for Best Actress at the 65th National Awards. It also features Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles.

Pallavi/Pooja in Lamhe

The 1991 romantic-drama is a Yash Raj classic film. The film is highly acclaimed and is one of the highest-grossing films. It has received cult status and received appreciation for its off-beat story. It showcases a budding romance between a middle-aged man and a young girl. Sridevi won the Best Actress Award at the 37th Filmfare Awards. The film is also considered as one of the finest films by Yash Chopra.

Seema Soni in Mr.India

Mr. India was one of the most unique concepts at the time of its release. There were hardly any science fiction movies made in the country back then. Sridevi’s performance and chemistry with Anil Kapoor were highly appreciated. The story revolves around a man who comes across a special watch that can make anyone invisible. The film was one of the highest-grossing films in 1987.

