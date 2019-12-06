Priyanka Chopra's Varied Portrayal Of Emotions Which Won Audience's Hearts

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Bollywood actors and has been delivering stellar performances in Hollywood as well. She is one of the most popular self-made stars in the Bollywood industry and has truly made a name for herself. She has delivered some of the most amazing performances whenever she has starred in a film. Be it a mass entertainer or a biopic, she has excelled in every role that she does. Here are some of the most amazing performances by the actor.

Times when Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of emotions was appreciated

Barfi

The portrayal of Jilmil in Barfi was one of the most appreciated performances by fans and critics alike. The character Priyanka choose came as a surprise to many of her fans. She managed to surprise viewers with her stellar performance in the film and was a part of several award nominations. She delivered the purity of the character with ease and finesse and managed to get every emotion of the character through to the audience.

Bajirao Mastani

Her role as Kashibai was praised by fans and critics after watching her performance in the 2018 hit film. Her dialogue delivery and the portrayal of the Peshwa’s wife was spot on and was appreciated. She portrayed the emotions of jealousy and anguish effortlessly and managed to connect with the audience.

Mary Kom

The biopic of the Famous Boxer Mary Kom was a much-anticipated film among PeeCee’s fans. She portrayed the difficulties Mary Kom faced to become the legendary Boxer that she is. Her role received appreciation from fans and critics. She went on to win several awards for her role and is appreciated for her work in the film even today.

Fashion

One of the most popular films by Priyanka Chopra is Fashion. This is one such film in which Priyanka Chopra delivered one of her best performance. She was praised for her role, she also managed to deliver the changing emotions of her character well. She made a huge impact on Bollywood after the release of this film as she explored the inner working of the fashion industry through the film.

