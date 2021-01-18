Patrick Dempsey Confirms 'Enchanted' Sequel, Says He Is 'excited' To Begin Shooting

Enchanted is a 2007 American musical fantasy romantic comedy film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures. Written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima, Enchanted cast includes Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon. The film's plot focuses on an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world into the live-action world of New York City. The Disney film is gearing up for a sequel, titled Disenchanted, and the lead actor, Patrick Dempsey has given his nod for the movie. Read on to know more about it.

Patrick Dempsey to join Enchanted 2

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey appeared in the Disney film Enchanted together in 2007 and are all set to work together again in its sequel. Dempsey, who featured in the 2007 musical fantasy film as the lawyer Robert Philip, confirmed that he would return for the sequel, Disenchanted, which is planned for Disney+.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Patrick stated that he got the script for the second movie and he will soon go through it and get his notes together. He further added that there is talk about shooting commencing in spring, which is exciting for him.

The Grey's Anatomy actor also praised Amy's performance in the first movie as Giselle, the fairy tale princess who is banished to New York City by an evil queen before she is to wed the charming Prince Edward. In the Big Apple, she falls in love with Robert instead. Dempsey said that Amy Adams is really good in that film and it was a fun project for him to be a part of.

The first part of the Enchanted series is both a homage to, and a self-parody of, Disney's animated features, making numerous references to Disney's past works through the combination of live-action filmmaking, traditional animation, and computer-generated imagery. The film was critically well-received and garnered more than $340 million worldwide at the box office. It won three Saturn Awards, including Best Fantasy Film and Best Actress for Adams. Enchanted also received two nominations at the 65th Golden Globe Awards and three Best Original Song nominations at the 80th Academy Awards.

Image Credits: Entertainment Weekly official Instagram account

