On Patrick Dempsey's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About The 'Grey's Anatomy' Star

The American actor and race car driver, Patrick Dempsey rings in his 55th birthday today, i.e. January 13, 2020. After kickstarting his acting career by appearing in multiple plays, Patrick got his breakthrough role in the film industry in 1985. Ever since then, he went on to star in several hit Hollywood films and television ventures as well, throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades.

He is quite popular for his notable works in 'Can't Buy Me Love', 'Freedom Writers', 'Loverboy', 'Scream 3', and 'Grey's Anatomy' to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Patrick Dempsey's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the ardent fans of the actor, to test their knowledge about Patrick Dempsey's trivia to Patrick Dempsey's movies and Patrick Dempsey's series.

You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Patrick Dempsey's quiz

1) How old was Patrick Dempsey when he kickstarted his career as an actor in the American film industry?

Eighteen

Nineteen

Twenty

Twenty-One

2) Which film marked the debut of Patrick Dempsey in the film industry?

Heaven Help Us

A Fighting Choice

Meatballs III: Summer Job

Can't Buy Me Love

3) How old was Patrick Dempsey when he was diagnosed with 'Dyslexia'?

10

11

12

13

4) Patrick Dempsey received his first-ever award, i.e. 'Young Artist Award' for 'Best Young Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy' in 1987 for his exemplary performance in which film?

In the Mood

Can't Buy Me Love

Some Girls

Loverboy

5) Patrick Dempsey went on to become a household name with his portrayal of 'Dr. Derek Shepherd' in which highly-popular television series?

Money Heist

Brooklyn 99

Grey's Anatomy

The Office

6) In which year did Patrick Dempsey got married to the makeup artist and hairstylist, Jillian Fink?

1996

1997

1998

1999

7) How many children does Patrick Dempsey have with second wife Jillian Fink?

None

One

Two

Three

8) Patrick Dempsey set foot in the American television industry by starring in which TV show?

A Fighting Choice

Fast Times

JFK: Reckless Youth

A Season in Purgatory

9) In which instalment of the blockbuster Transformers film franchise did Patrick Dempsey appear in?

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: The Last Knight

10) Which American film marked the last big-screen appearance of Patrick Dempsey?

Flypaper

Ushi Must Marry

Bridget Jones's Baby

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Patrick Dempsey's birthday quiz's answers:

Nineteen Heaven Help Us 12 Can't Buy Me Love Grey's Anatomy 1999 Three Fast Times Transformers: Dark of the Moon Bridget Jones's Baby

