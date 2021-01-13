Jason Bateman's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Ozark' Actor

American actor and filmmaker, Jason Bateman rings in his 52nd birthday today, i.e. January 14, 2021. Jason, who kickstarted his career in the 1980s, enjoys an illustrious career spanning over three decades. In addition to starring in some superhit American films, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor has appeared in several television shows as well, which include Little House on the Prairie, Silver Spoons & The Hogan Family and went on to become a household name.
Thus, on the occasion of Jason Bateman's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all his fans out there, to test their knowledge about Jason Bateman's movies to Jason Bateman's trivia.
You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Jason Bateman's quiz
1) Jason Bateman kickstarted his career as an actor with which American television show?
- Little House on the Prairie
- Silver Spoons
- Knight Rider
- It's Your Move
2) After establishing his name in the television industry, Jason Bateman set foot into the American film industry with which film?
- Moving Target
- Teen Wolf Too
- Necessary Roughness
- Breaking the Rules
3) Jason Bateman had won the Golden Globe Award for 'Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy' for his role in which television show?
- George and Leo
- Some of My Best Friends
- The Jake Effect
- Arrested Development
4) Jason Bateman marked his debut in the film industry in which year?
5) Jake Bateman got married to the daughter of singer Paul Anka, Amanda Anka in which year?
6) How many children do Jake Bateman and Amanda Anka have together?
7) Which American film marked the directorial debut in Hollywood?
- Mansome
- Identity Thief
- Bad Words
- The Family Fang
8) In 2018's superhit animated buddy cop comedy film, Zootopia, Jason Bateman lent his voice to which character?
- Chief Bogo
- Officer Clawhauser
- Nick Wilde
- Stu Hopps
9) Which role does Jason Bateman play in the Netflix Original crime drama series, Ozark?
- Martin Byrde
- Jacob Snell
- Ben Davis
- Omar Navarro
10) Which American film marked the last big-screen appearance of Jason Bateman?
- The Family Fang
- Central Intelligence
- Game Night
- Office Christmas Party
Jason Bateman's birthday quiz's answers:
-
2) Teen Wolf Too
-
Teen Wolf Too
-
4) 1987
-
1987
-
6) Two
-
Two
-
8) Nick Wilde
-
9) Martin Byrde
-
10) Game Night
-
Game Night
