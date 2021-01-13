Jason Bateman's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Ozark' Actor

American actor and filmmaker, Jason Bateman rings in his 52nd birthday today, i.e. January 14, 2021. Jason, who kickstarted his career in the 1980s, enjoys an illustrious career spanning over three decades. In addition to starring in some superhit American films, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor has appeared in several television shows as well, which include Little House on the Prairie, Silver Spoons & The Hogan Family and went on to become a household name.

Thus, on the occasion of Jason Bateman's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all his fans out there, to test their knowledge about Jason Bateman's movies to Jason Bateman's trivia.

Also Read | On Patrick Dempsey's Birthday, Take Up This Trivia Quiz About The 'Grey's Anatomy' Star

You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Jason Bateman's quiz

1) Jason Bateman kickstarted his career as an actor with which American television show?

Little House on the Prairie

Silver Spoons

Knight Rider

It's Your Move

2) After establishing his name in the television industry, Jason Bateman set foot into the American film industry with which film?

Moving Target

Teen Wolf Too

Necessary Roughness

Breaking the Rules

3) Jason Bateman had won the Golden Globe Award for 'Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy' for his role in which television show?

George and Leo

Some of My Best Friends

The Jake Effect

Arrested Development

4) Jason Bateman marked his debut in the film industry in which year?

1986

1987

1988

1989

5) Jake Bateman got married to the daughter of singer Paul Anka, Amanda Anka in which year?

2000

2001

2002

2003

Also Read | On Zayn Malik's Birthday Today, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Better' Singer's Songs

6) How many children do Jake Bateman and Amanda Anka have together?

None

One

Two

Three

7) Which American film marked the directorial debut in Hollywood?

Mansome

Identity Thief

Bad Words

The Family Fang

8) In 2018's superhit animated buddy cop comedy film, Zootopia, Jason Bateman lent his voice to which character?

Chief Bogo

Officer Clawhauser

Nick Wilde

Stu Hopps

9) Which role does Jason Bateman play in the Netflix Original crime drama series, Ozark?

Martin Byrde

Jacob Snell

Ben Davis

Omar Navarro

10) Which American film marked the last big-screen appearance of Jason Bateman?

The Family Fang

Central Intelligence

Game Night

Office Christmas Party

Also Read | Zayn Malik Quiz: On His Birthday, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Pillowtalk' Singer

Jason Bateman's birthday quiz's answers:

Little House on the Prairie Teen Wolf Too Arrested Development 1987 2001 Two Bad Words Nick Wilde Martin Byrde Game Night

Also Read | Naya Rivera Quiz: Find Out If You Are The Ultimate Fan Of This 'Glee' Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.