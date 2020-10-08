Patty Jenkins, Director Of 'Wonder Woman 1984', Fears Film-going Will Become Extinct

Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman 1984, revealed her fear that the film is going to face a real threat of extinction. Her new superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 was delayed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what she had to say about the 'movie theatre-going' extinction. Take a look.

Patty Jenkins take on 'movie theatre-going' extinction

According to BBC News, Patty warned that if cinema halls are shut down, it will not be a reversible process. She added that movie theatre-going could be lost forever. Patty shared her concern as she stated that it could crumble like the music industry, where it was made into something that can’t be profitable.

According to the report, Patty Jenkins is among several other Hollywood directors who appealed to the United States government to provide a financial lifeline to cinemas. Her concern rose after cinemas in the United Kingdom were also struggling with the recent spate of delayed film releases. As reported, cinemas across the world are struggling financially due to the tough COVID-19 restrictions which limits its customers, along with the lack of blockbuster movies to attract them.

The report also stated that in the United States, the National Association of Theatre Owners said 69% of small and mid-sized cinema companies could be forced to file for bankruptcy or shut down permanently. Patty Jenkins shared her concern that the closures would cause Hollywood studios to stop investing in films for cinemas and turn to online streaming instead. According to the report, some of Hollywood’s major films such as Walt Disney’s Mulan skipped cinemas and went straight to an online streaming platform.

Wonder Woman 1984’s release

Most of Hollywood’s films have skipped a theatrical release and opted for an OTT release. However, Patty stated that there was no option for her sequel, Wonder Woman 1984’s release to take place on an online streaming platform. Wonder Woman 1984’s release was delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. The report stated that Wonder Woman 1984’s release is now scheduled to take place on Christmas Day.

More about Patty Jenkins

Patty Jenkins, an American director and screenwriter, is known for her superhero film Wonder Woman that released in 2017. Her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 is set to star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine AND Connie Nielsen. Patty Jenkins’ movies also include Monster and Velocity Rules.

