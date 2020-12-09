Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & John Lennon's Family Remember Him On 40th Death Anniversary

On December 8, 2020, John Lennon’s sons and his Beatles mates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr took to their Twitter handle and honoured the legend on his 40th death anniversary. The duo shared pictures of themselves with John in the post and issued a brief statement. John was shot in front of his New York apartment on the eve of December 8, 1980, at the age of 40 years. Paul’s artistic collaboration with the legend in the Beatles was one of the most successful of the 20th century.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon's family honour him

A sad sad day but remembering my friend John with the great joy he brought to the world. I will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with this incredible Scouser! X love Paul#JohnLennon



📷 by Linda McCartney pic.twitter.com/oNL0ihzhvl — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) December 8, 2020

In the tweet, Paul expressed his grief as he remembered his friend John. He said that he will always be proud and happy to have known and worked with the iconic musician. He added a picture of himself with John which was captured by his wife, Linda. Many of the duo’s fans retweeted the post. A fan commented, “Didn’t you once say at an airport when referring to Lennon’s Death, “yeah it’s a drag’. Years may pass but those words were still sad”.

Ringo Starr also tweeted a picture of himself with the legend and wrote that on the same day 40 years back, everyone had to say goodbye to John. He further wished peace and love to John. He asked every music radio station in the world to play Strawberry Fields Forever sometime today. He concluded the post with 'peace and love'.

Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎼💝☮️ pic.twitter.com/dAEgekrvmW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 8, 2020

John’s son Sean Ono Lennon also shared a monochrome picture of himself, his half-brother, Julian, his father, John and mother, Yoko Ono. He did not write a message but remembered him on the day. John’s eldest son Julian too shared a picture of his dad.

As Time Goes By.... pic.twitter.com/2qQvYeN7qM — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) December 8, 2020

John’s wife Yoko Ono also remembered the legend and expressed her sadness in the post. She wrote that 'the death of a loved one is a hollowing experience'. She said that after 40 years, Sean, Julian and she still miss him. She wrote, “Imagine all the people living life in peace”. She posted a picture which read, “Over 1,436,000 people have been killed by guns in the U.S.A. since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980".

Image Source: John Lennon Instagram

