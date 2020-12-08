'The Final Days Of John Lennon Were Peaceful', Reveals New Book On Him

John Lennon was one of the most influential and followed personalities of his times, before his tragic death in 1980. He was one of the co-lead vocalists and the rhythm guitarist of the world-famous band The Beatles. Lennon was known for his rebellious and an outspoken nature about several social issues including war and violence. The world received the shocking news of his assassination in 1980 which brought the world of music into a feeling of deep sorrow. It has been now revealed in a new book dedicated to him that the musician spent his final days in bliss. Here is more on this.

John Lennon’s final days spent in creative bliss

December 8 this year marks four decades since John Lennon’s death. His death was a shocking mystery to his fans and the rest of the world. In a dark incident which may not be known to the most people of the younger generation, John Lennon was brutally gunned down by a man called Mark David Chapman. On the day of his murder, Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman and later in the day, it was the same man who shot John Lennon four times, who was pronounced dead in the hospital upon admission.

In his latest book called John Lennon 1980, author Kenneth Womack has described that the musician had “rediscovered’ himself and was enjoying his life with his wike Yoko Ono and his son Seas Ono Lennon, as reported in the Fox News. It also revealed that Lennon wanted to create more music and was in creative bliss. The author has also said that Lennon was excited about where he was in his life during his last days and was completely involved in making music.

The author has revealed that even after the breaking up of The Beatles, Lennon and former colleague Paul McCartney were very much on speaking terms. It was also noted by the author that John Lennon had previously faced insecurities about stepping out by himself due to security reasons. In a tragic irony, that later became one of the biggest reasons behind John Lennon’s death. The star musicians’ brutal murder still happens to be one of the biggest tragedies in the world of music.

