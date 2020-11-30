George Harrison's “All Things Must Pass” Gets A New Stereo Mix On His Death Anniversary

George Harrison first released his legendary album All Things Must Pass back in November of 1970. The album was a hit and now 50 years later, George Harrison's estate has re-released the legendary album with a new stereo mix. Fans of the Beatles guitarist were delighted to have the album back and relive the memories of the great musician.

George Harrison's death anniversary: “All Things Must Pass” gets a new stereo mix

The album was released as a triple LP in 1970 and was produced by Phil Spector. It was this album that went on to bear the first solo hit of a Beatles member in a long time. The song My Sweet Lord became the number one single in the year of its release. After the band split, this song became the first to debut at number one by a solo former Beatles member. In 1970, the album not only dominated the United Kingdom market but also the United States album sector. The album was a huge hit and eventually got inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Fans of the album were hence delighted to know that the album is back once again and relive the memories.

The new stereo mix of All Things Must Pass was looked over by Paul Hicks. In the past, Paul has worked with George Harrison estate and the Beatles. He has also provided his help for the release of Rolling Stones Goat Head Soup and John Lennon’s Gimme Some Truth albums. His long career with prominent musicians made him the ideal choice to headline the project for the stereo release of the legendary album. According to a report by Live, Dhani Harrison, the son of George Harrison, said that the re-release is just the beginning of more things to come.

Dhani assured fans that the new stereo mix is just a taste of the various things he and his team have planned for 2021. He mentioned that he is delighted to celebrate his father’s 50th anniversary of the album All Things Must Pass in a special way. He further on added that it was his father’s wish to make the album sound clearer and thus he and the team worked through a lot of tapes to perfect the stereo mix. Dhani also said that they had been working on several such albums until his father George Harrison passed away. However, Dhani seemed confident and said that he believes in Paul and the new technology available to them which will help them on the project they are working on. He then assured the fans that their patience will be rewarded next year.

