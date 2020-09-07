Paul Rudd Reveals His Favourite Scene From The Comedy Classic 'Anchorman'

Recently, the Ant Man actor Paul Rudd made an appearance on The Ringer’s 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast. The Ringer podcast is a trivia and interview show that hosts celebrities and athletes who are asked questions about their life as well as careers. During the show, Rudd talked about his favourite scene from the film, Anchorman. Here is some interesting Paul Rudd trivia that might intrigue you.

While Paul Rudd seemed to be confused about his favourite scene from Anchorman, he mentioned a hilarious scene from the film. Talking about Will Ferrell in Anchorman, Rudd said, “I really laughed when Ferrell says, ‘Milk was a bad choice,’ because I remember when he did it, and it was so surprising”.

Rudd further said that Will Ferell was “making things up, and he just took a swig of milk and said, ‘Milk was a bad choice,’ and I just remember looking at Steve Carell, like he and I looking at each other and trying not to ruin the take and laugh. It was the funniest thing I’d ever heard… just such a simple, perfect thing to say”.

Talking about his first reaction to the Anchorman script Paul Rudd said, “I knew when we were filming things certain things were hilarious, but how it’s going to work out in the finished product, how it’ll get edited, you never really know”.

The podcast featuring Paul Rudd has yet received about 137,338 views. Further, the Youtube video has received about 1k likes. You can check out The Ringer’s 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast here.

More about Anchorman 2:

The Anchorman cast includes actors Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Christina Applegate. The film features the life of a news anchor who gets the opportunity to be a part of New York’s 24-hour news channel. While this film was directed by Adam McKay, it was co-produced by Judd Apatow, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay.

Will Ferell:

Will Ferell’s comedy sketches at the Saturday Night Live show are extremely famous among the masses. The actor is also well-known for his role in movies like Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and The Other Guys. The Anchorman actor, Will Ferell has impeccable comic timing. Further, Will Ferrell's funny videos and pictures are often a part of social media memes. Here are some memes featuring the Anchorman actor, Will Ferell:

Promo Image Source: A still from The Ringer’s 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt show

