Paul Rudd Opens Up About His Time On 'FRIENDS', Says He 'felt Like A Prop'

Paul Rudd recently opened up about his time on NBC’s iconic sitcom FRIENDS and said that he felt 'like a prop' when he played the role of Mike on the show. He has appeared as a guest actor on several FRIENDS episodes. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Paul Rudd on his character Mike from FRIENDS

Recently, Paul Rudd, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, talked about how he felt on the set of FRIENDS. In the interview, Rudd said that the show was about a group of friends but it is an “interesting thing” to be a part of it. The actor has joined the show in a penultimate season of the show and said that he was only in it “just for a blip”.

The 51-year-old actor also went on to say that there was a very “interesting feeling” to be a part of the award-winning show, which has had a profound impact on “pop culture”. He made his entrance in the show’s ninth season as Lisa Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay’s love interest. The Ant-Man actor reportedly stated that he felt like a prop on the show, as it was not about a show about Mike Hannigan.

In the show, Joey is supposed to set Phoebe up with a friend on a blind date, and vice versa. But Joey fails to keep his side of the bargain and forgets to talk to a friend about this. At the last minute, he goes to a coffee shop and shouts “Mike” out loud as he has lied to Phoebe about setting her up with a ‘Mike’.

Co-incidentally, a guy is present in the café by the name Mike, and this leads to Mike’s entry in Phoebe’s life. Mike then goes on to appear in several episodes of the show and in the last season of the show, he ends up marrying Lisa Kudrow’s character of Phoebe Buffay. A FRIENDS special was announced a few months ago, and HBO MAX had the special rights to it but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed.

