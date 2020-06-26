When Chris Evans Captured Paul Rudd In A Video "too Embarrassing To Share", Details Inside

Marvel stars, Chris Evans aka Captain America and Paul Rudd aka Ant-Man reunited on the virtual show, Actors on Actors. The two actors recalled their first meeting on the sets of Captain America: Civil War. During their conversation, Chris Evans said he had some interesting stories to share from the sets. Here's what it is about.

Chris Evans has a video of Paul Rudd's embarrassing dancing moment

Chris Evans revealed that he, Anthony Mackie, and Scarlett Johansson had decided to shoot a small video for their friends on the sets of Captain America: Civil War. This, Evans said, was supposed to be like a yearbook video with the Grease track, We go together, like rama lama playing in the background. Evans was going around taking little clips of people dancing dor the video which was then supposed to be edited into one.

Chris Evans further revealed that he went up to Paul Rudd and said Rudd did not know him but could he take a video of them just dancing for 30 seconds. Evans recalled there were also Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, and Sebastian Stan. He added that Paul Rudd was a "great sport" who willingly danced with "little explanation".

However, Chris Evans said that he never completed the video and just "abandoned" it. But he still has the clip from his first meeting with Paul Rudd. When the latter asked him if it was "that bad", Evans said he cannot show it as it is too embarrassing.

Also Read: Chris Evans And Other Celebs Who Had The Most Adorable Pictures To Post On Father's Day

Chris Evans and Paul Rudd first appeared together in the MCU movie, Captain America: Civil War. This was the first time that Ant-Man was seen with the Avengers. He fought on Captain America's side to help him save Bucky aka Winter Soldier. The movie also starred Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, and Don Cheadle among the important Marvel characters.

Also Read: Chris Evans Reveals His Favourite Marvel Hero Since Childhood & It Is NOT Captain America

In other news, Marvel is currently entering Phase 4 after the release of Avengers: Endgame. The phase will be kicked off with Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. It focusses on the life of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Window. The movie also stars Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, and Rachel Weisz in important roles.

Also Read: John Krasinski Talks About Auditioning For Captain America & Losing Role To Chris Evans

Also Read: 'The Avengers' Star Scarlett Johansson Reveals "pressure To Be Thin Is Getting Worse"

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Pics With Hollywood Celebs Like Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel & More

Image credit: ChrisEvansOnline Instagram, Paul_rudd_official Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.