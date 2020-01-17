Paul Walker Reference By Walmart Goes Wrong, Super Mart Apologizes For 'poor Judgement'

Walmart is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the official Twitter handle of the multinational retail giant, Walmart made a tweet and netizens started roasting it. Walmart apologised for the mistake to wiped the slate clean. Read on to know more about the whole story.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is "too Excited" And "can't Wait" For 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

Walmart apologises for its insensitive behaviour

Walmart’s official Twitter handle made an error after a story was shared about the fact that they are now selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with strawberry and cream-flavoured icing. A Twitter user retweeted the story, along with a gif, which featured a car running through traffic. Walmart’s official Twitter handle tried to come up with a response that they apparently felt was funny. It replied with a reference to the late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker. The comment read, “Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket.”

After this comment was noticed by the fans of the late actor, Walmart was roasted for their ‘insensitive’ comment. Walmart deleted the comment and issued a response, which said, “We apologise to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed.” Here is the entire Twitter story.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Surprises Sara Ali Khan With THIS Gesture At 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer Launch

*me racin to the nearest Wally World* pic.twitter.com/JYzQaCzCQ0 — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020

READ | Sara Ali Khan Talks About Being Compared With Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor

For the unversed, Paul Walker was an American actor best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in The Fast and the Furious franchise. He passed away in a tragic accident that took place on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40. At the time of his death, he was still filming for Furious 7. The song See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth was commissioned for the film's soundtrack as a tribute to Paul Walker. This year will mark the seventh death anniversary of the late actor. Fans of Walker were left heart-broken as Walker passed away unexpectedly.

READ | Salman Khan's Mother Salma Khan Is On Instagram; Follows Only 8 People



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.