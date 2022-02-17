Peacemaker is a recently released American TV series that is creating a huge buzz among the fans for the stellar performance of its cast members and intriguing plotline. Created by the prominent filmmaker, James Gunn, Peacemaker season 1 was released on 13 January 2022 while it was recently renewed for the second season.

The series features John Cena in the lead essaying the role of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker who has been garnering tons of appreciation from the fans for his outstanding performance. The series is the spin-off from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad and is the first DC Extended Universe (DCEU) television series. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Peacemaker 2 cast, plot and more ahead of its finale episode release on 17 February 2022

Peacemaker Season 2 release date

James Gunn and John Cena recently took to their official Twitter handle and announced the renewal of the series by stating that they were all set to return with Peacemaker season 2 on HBO Max. While the makers already hinted about the same a while ago, they are yet to unveil the Peacemaker season 2 release date.

Peacemaker Season 2 cast

Most of the cast members of the first season are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Some of the popular ones include actors namely John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Robert Patrick as August "Auggie" Smith / White Dragon, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Lenny Jacobson as Evan Calcaterra, among others.

Peacemaker Season 2 plot

While season 1 of the series followed the story of the Peacemaker's journey to joining the mysterious A.R.G.U.S. after being injured in the events of The Suicide Squad, the makers are yet to hint at the possible Peacemaker season 2 plot of the series.

Peacemaker Season 1 episode list

"A Whole New Whirled" "Best Friends, For Never" "Better Goff Dead" "The Choad Less Traveled" "Monkey Dory" "Murn After Reading" "Stop Dragon My Heart Around" "It's Cow or Never"

Image: Instagram/@hbomaxpeacemaker