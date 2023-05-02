Pedro Pascal Raises The Temperature With His Biker Shorts At MET Gala 2023

The Met Gala's theme this year appeared to leave very little scope for splashes of bright colours to be witnessed across the historic Met steps. While most celebrities channeled Karl Lagerfeld's legacy in black and white ensembles, a few chose to don blush tones for some added colour. Pedro Pascal, however, chose to shine bright with truly statement colour choices.

Pedro Pascal goes all-out in red



Pedro Pascal willingly chose to refresh the largely straightforward colour palette of conservative shades, with a fiery scarlet ensemble. It was red-on-red for Pedro as he wore a crisp button down paired with a floor-length trench coat in the same shade. A black tie broke the bright continuity of colour. What was even bolder on Pedro's part was to ditch the pants in favour of well-fitted bicycle shorts baring his legs. The look gained edge from his calf high sock paired with the laced up boots - all in black. Pedro's only choice of accessory for his already out-there look was his signature moustache and beard matched with slick back hair. pedro was not the only one donning a bright splash of red this time. Kylie Jenner too showed up in the shade paired with an added touch of lilac. Other choices in bright colours featured neon pink.

More on Met Gala 2023



The theme for this year's Met Gala was inspired by the German designer Karl Lagerfeld, centering their exhibition around the fashion visionary's extensive work in the industry. The theme went as, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. The event is attended by several celebrities and fashion houses. The fundraising ball is annually held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, donning and presenting their own interpretations of the theme at hand. Celebrities usually team up with world-class designers to take haute couture to a whole new level.