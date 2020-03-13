Winona Ryder Comes Out In Support Of Ex Johnny Depp Amid Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

Post Aquaman's release, star Amber Heard wrote an editorial where she described the backlash that she faced for speaking out against domestic abuse. Amber now faces a $50 million defamation lawsuit stemmed from the article brought on by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Though Depp was not specifically mentioned in the op-ed, his lawyers argued that the article unmistakenly referred to him.

Winona Ryder defends ex-Johnny Depp amid the $50million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

Amid the case, ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder has reportedly come out in support of Johnny Depp. The Stranger Things actor has allegedly filed a declaration in Virginia and went on record to provide her side of the story. According to the court documents as reviewed by a news source, Winona Ryder made it clear that she is in support of Johnny Depp. Fans are speculating that amid Winona's Stranger Things fame and these back-and-forth allegations of Depp and Heard, coming out in support of Johnny could be a big thing for her.

Ryder began her declaration by reflecting on her own relationship with Depp. The duo began dating in 1989 and was also engaged between 1990-1993. She said that she is aware of the domestic abuse allegations publicly made by Amber Heard. Expressing her reaction to Amber's allegation, Ryder said in her declaration that though she was not there during Depp's marriage to Amber, her experience with Johnny Depp was wildly different.

Winona Ryder added that she was shocked, confused, and upset with the accusation made by Amber Heard. She continued saying that the idea of Johnny Depp being a violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny that she knew and loved. She further added that she cannot wrap her head around those accusations. Winona also added that she never witnessed an ounce of violence from Johnny.

Winona Ryder further said that he has never been abusive or violent towards her and that he has never been abusive or violent toward anybody she has seen. She added that she does not want to call anybody a liar and said that from her experience with Depp, it is impossible to believe that these allegations could be true. Ryder said that she finds it extremely upsetting knowing him as she does.

