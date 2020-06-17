'Peninsula Trailer: Train To Busan' Sequel Promises Wilder Zombies And More Action

Peninsula is an upcoming South Korean zombie action film. It is the sequel to much-acclaimed 2016 film Train to Busan. The movie is set four years after the first instalment. A couple of months back a teaser of the film was released. Now a new trailer of Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is out. Read to know more.

Peninsula: Train to Busan 2 trailer out

The 1:50 minute trailer starts with mentioning that the movie takes place four years after Train to Busan showing zombies in the compartment. A man sends few people as “the revenants” to get a truck from an area which is surrounded by zombies with each person earning 2.5 million for the mission. It seems like their mission gets ugly as a massive group of zombies began to follow then in order to eat them. As the trailer moves ahead it is shown that there are several humans who are alive but are divided. Two groups are shown “the survivors” and “the corrupted”. The former is trying to help others and the latter are seen playing with the weak as they throw them in a brawl to be eaten by zombies. The action-packed trailer displays high car crashing scene as zombies are churned down with car and trucks. It mentioned that the war is “not over yet” and the protagonists have to “escape the apocalypse” in Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula.

Peninsula plot official description

When the zombie outbreak swept the entire nation, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won) barely escaped South Korea alive. While living a life of despair in Hong Kong, he receives an enticing offer to return to the quarantined peninsula. His mission is to retrieve an abandoned truck in the middle of Seoul within a time limit and escape the peninsula silently. But his operation goes haywire when a mysterious militia known as Unit 631 ambushes Jung-seok’s small team, as well as even more vicious hordes of zombies. In his most desperate moment, Min-jung’s (Lee Jung-hyun) family saves him and he plans one last chance to escape the peninsula once and for all. The prodigal son, the Survivor and the Deranged. Their violent struggle for survival begins!

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, Peninsula star Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Ye Won. The movie was selected to be premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. The festival was supposed to be held from 12 to 23 May 2020 but was cancelled due to the current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Peninsula is written by Park Joo-Suk and Yeon Sang-Ho. The release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

