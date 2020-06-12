'Dark' Season 3 Trailer Out: Martha & Jonas Work Together In An Attempt To Stop Apocalypse

Dark is science fiction thriller web series co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The first season debuted in 2017 with rave reviews, followed by the second season in 2019 which also received critical acclaim. Now the third and final season is set to release soon and a new trailer for the same is out. Read to know more.

Dark season 3 new trailer out

A couple of weeks ago, a teaser of Dark final season was out which announced the release date, June 27, 2020. Now a brand new trailer of Dark season 3 has been revealed by Netflix. It has a few new clips giving a glimpse into the final circle.

The 2: 26 minutes trailer mainly focuses on Jonas Kahnwald and Marta Nielsen, played by Louis Hofmann and Lisa Vicari, respectively.

It begins with Martha explaining to Jonas that she is there to help him find the origin of the apocalypse and stop it. She tells him that there is another world which is different from his but is affected by the apocalypse. As the trailer moves ahead, the members of the cult "sic mundus creates est" are seen burning the house which is speculated to be Adam’s place that was seen in season 1 and 2.

Martha and Jonas appear in a deserted land where an old man is reaching towards them. The fast pace trailer also gives a glimpse at Adam, considered to be the mastermind behind all. It ends with a voice saying “thus the cycle repeats itself” which is speculated to be of Claudia Tiedemann. Jonas and Martha from the other world seem to get close with each other.

Different from previous seasons, Dark season 3 seems to be more controlled by Martha than Jonas. The former is also seen donning the latter's popular yellow jacket. She is from another world which Jonas does not know about. Both are attempting to save their world from the disaster by stopping the final circle.

In the latest trailer, Martha is heard saying to Jonas that everything would not happen if he was not alive. She also suggests that the apocalypse can be ceased if there is only one world. This suggests that both Martha and Jonas’ world could merge, but it is unknown how and the most important mystery of "when" is unsolved.

Dark concerns the aftermath of a child’s disappearance which exposes the secrets of, and hidden connections among, four distant families as they slowly unravel a sinister time travel conspiracy which spans three generations. Throughout its course, the series explores existential implications of time and its effects upon human nature. Dark season 3 and the final circle will commence on the same date as the apocalypse takes place in the series.

