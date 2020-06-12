Joseph Gordon Levitt Turns A Hero Once Again In Hijack Drama Film '7500' Trailer; Watch

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is ready to give his fans a glimpse of himself as a pilot in his latest Amazon Prime movie 7500. This film has been directed by Patrick Vollrath. The 7500 trailer dropped yesterday, June 11, 2020. Since then it has managed to create a lot of buzz online.

'7500' trailer: Gordon-Levitt stuns as a commercial pilot

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has delivered many critically acclaimed performances on the silver screen. The Inception actor is considered to be one of the most underrated actors in the entertainment industry. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has come a long way since his child actor days. Now, The Dark Knight actor is all set to fly high with his latest Amazon Prime film 7500.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt starrer 7500 is an action- thriller. The story of the movie is about a commercial plane flying from Berlin to Paris getting hijacked. Along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 7500 also stars Aylin Tezel, Aurelie Thepaut, Carlo Kitzlinger, and Paul Wollin. The 7500 trailer was launched on June 11, 2020.

The 7500 trailer starts with an introduction to Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a commercial pilot. As the trailer progresses, we see his girlfriend is the air hostess on the flight. Joseph’s co-pilot also asks him about his relationship status with the stewardess. Through their conversation, we get to know that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his girlfriend are parents to a little boy.

All the members of the airline crew are not aware that terrorists are present on board. The crew is completely taken by surprise when these terrorists try to break into the cockpit. Joseph Gordon Levitt manages to close the cockpit door. But soon the situation inside the plane gets worse as the terrorists start to threaten hostages if the cockpit door is not opened.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt finds himself in a difficult position since he is stuck inside the cockpit and he cannot help the passengers or the crew. His co-pilot seems to be also injured. The 7500 trailer gives the audience an idea that the film has been completely shot inside the cockpit and some parts of the plane.

These shooting locations have added to the suspense and thriller aspect of the film. This claustrophobic situation also gives the audience an idea about Joseph’s character’s struggle as the pilot. This Joseph Gordon-Levitt starrer film is set to premiere on June 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Only time will tell if this film is as successful as Levitt’s other projects over the last few years.

