The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Train To Busan 2: Peninsula' Trailer Predicts A World After Zombie Apocalypse. See Here

Bollywood News

Recently, the trailer of 'Train To Busan 2: Peninsula' was released. The trailer sees a world after a zombie apocalypse. Read more to know about the trailer.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Train to Busan 2

The much-awaited trailer for zombie apocalypse film Train To Busan 2: Peninsula was recently dropped by the makers. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world and ready to roll out four years after the first movie, Train To Busan released. The movie is directed by Sang-ho Yeon and it will see Dong-won Gan and Jung-Hyun Lee in the lead roles. Train To Busan 2: Peninsula also features Lee Re, Kwon Hae-Hyo, Kim Min-Jae, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Ye-Won in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Celebrate Their Six Month Anniversary With THIS Picture

The original Train to Busan film was also based on the theme of a zombie apocalypse. The plot of the original film revolved around a zombie outbreak that sweeps South Korea, with passengers onboard a speeding train struggling to stay alive. Train To Busan 2: Peninsula is a much-awaited sequel to the original movie and it seems like this time the makers are taking the storyline of the film further. The trailer was released recently and shows a train coach full of zombies.

Also Read | 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Season Finale To Be Shot On IPhones Amid Lockdown

The trailer is a perfect mixture of violent action, gruesome visuals, thrilling sounds and high octane stunts. From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Train To Busan 2: Peninsula has all the ingredients to make for a perfect zombie apocalypse movie. According to an entertainment website, the events in Train To Busan 2: Peninsula take place four years after the events in Train To Busan.

See the trailer here

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Is 'missing Last Summer' In These Throwback Pictures

The Train To Busan 2: Peninsula plot revolves around the events on the Korean Peninsula which is left devastated by zombies. A former soldier, who managed to survive the zombie apocalypse and escape overseas, is sent on a mission to visit the zombie infected places. Once he reaches there he unexpectedly meets other survivors.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Defends Beauty Pageants, Says It Gave Her Confidence

The trailer also shows some plot points from the movie. The trailer shows a world full of zombies as survivors try to stay alive and escape safely. The trailer ends with a note that says 'the only rule is survival'.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Air India
AIR INDIA SIGNS CONTRACT
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Prakash
JAVADEKAR SLAMS SONIA FOR CRITICISM
COVID-19
'9000 MARKAZ CONTACTS TRACED'
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK