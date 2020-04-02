'Train To Busan 2: Peninsula' Trailer Predicts A World After Zombie Apocalypse. See Here

The much-awaited trailer for zombie apocalypse film Train To Busan 2: Peninsula was recently dropped by the makers. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world and ready to roll out four years after the first movie, Train To Busan released. The movie is directed by Sang-ho Yeon and it will see Dong-won Gan and Jung-Hyun Lee in the lead roles. Train To Busan 2: Peninsula also features Lee Re, Kwon Hae-Hyo, Kim Min-Jae, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Ye-Won in pivotal roles.

The original Train to Busan film was also based on the theme of a zombie apocalypse. The plot of the original film revolved around a zombie outbreak that sweeps South Korea, with passengers onboard a speeding train struggling to stay alive. Train To Busan 2: Peninsula is a much-awaited sequel to the original movie and it seems like this time the makers are taking the storyline of the film further. The trailer was released recently and shows a train coach full of zombies.

The trailer is a perfect mixture of violent action, gruesome visuals, thrilling sounds and high octane stunts. From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Train To Busan 2: Peninsula has all the ingredients to make for a perfect zombie apocalypse movie. According to an entertainment website, the events in Train To Busan 2: Peninsula take place four years after the events in Train To Busan.

See the trailer here

The Train To Busan 2: Peninsula plot revolves around the events on the Korean Peninsula which is left devastated by zombies. A former soldier, who managed to survive the zombie apocalypse and escape overseas, is sent on a mission to visit the zombie infected places. Once he reaches there he unexpectedly meets other survivors.

The trailer also shows some plot points from the movie. The trailer shows a world full of zombies as survivors try to stay alive and escape safely. The trailer ends with a note that says 'the only rule is survival'.

