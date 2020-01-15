Penn Badgley's Fans Ask Him To Keep Beard For Season 3 Of 'You'

Netflix has reportedly announced that the thriller series You has been renewed for third season. The excited fans have taken to Twitter pouring in suggestions for the upcoming season. In an unusual demand made to the the lead actor of the series Pen Badgley casting as Joe Goldberg the fans insisted that he keeps his beard.

The popular show is now streaming season 2 on Netflix and according to the sources, the talks for the third season are dwelling underway and the show can hit the screens in the year 2021 with season 3 premier. This has exhilarated the viewers as these reports have leaked from a credible connection to the show, from the lead actor Pen Badgley himself.

Badgley makes a blooper

In an interview with a leading international media, Pen seemed to have made a blooper while speaking about the female antagonist. He uttered that she doesn't appear the same kind of a person or a predator as she is now in the season 3, immediately realizing what he had uttered.

He later attempted to take his words back by stating that he knew nothing about the third season. However,the audience had already anticipated the upcoming season in the making by then and perched on Twitter giving reviews on season 2 and actor’s looks.

Bruh Yall Bet Not Wait Whole Year To Drop Another Season.😑 — PlayBoyTrell🖤 (@ThaCrew22) January 15, 2020

I hope they let Joe keep the beard in the 3 season of You. — 🏁 (@DeeJayy____) January 14, 2020

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

If Penn gets a beard for You season 3 it’s a wrap for his mentions! pic.twitter.com/AdokWcNWP4 — Amber Dover (@glambergirlblog) January 13, 2020

Audience loves Joe Goldberg

The fans have taken to twitter handle of Netflix to drop reviews. Some stated that they have been anxiously waiting for the season 2 to stream already, while the others appreciated the acting skills of Pen Badgley. Some even claimed that the makers are responsible in case they fail the academic since the show is a total hook-on.

Playing the role of murderous stalker, Joe Goldberg, Pen Badgley has managed to remain within the domain of his audience’s outlook for his ravishing performance. And therefore, his fans have been going berserk about another season in the pipeline. Based on the reviews from the previous shows, the streaming service has reportedly considered to start the production of the season 3 that is expected to air by 2021.

