Katy Perry's Dating History Right From Travie McCoy To THIS Actor Today

Katy Perry, a global singing sensation, has been widely followed and admired for pop songs. Her music albums hit a milestone within a few minutes of its release. Katy also has many awards and accolades attached to her cap. However, in her career full of achievements, Katy also got several tags of dating some famous personalities in the industries. The actor was linked to many big names, right from 2007 when she was dating Gym Class Heroes' lead singer, Travie McCoy. Here's all about Katy's dating history up till 2020.

Katy Perry's dating history up till now

There were reports doing the rounds about Katy Perry dating Travie McCoy in 2007. The news blossomed when Katy featured in their single Cupid's Chokehold. But later the two part ways, as revealed by her in of the interviews in 2012.

Katy Perry filmed a cameo in Russel Brand's movie titled Get Him To The Greek in 2008, and soon after a year, the two broke the news of tying the knot. Reports say that after 14 months the duo part ways. Katy Perry and Russel Brand created headlines when they filed a divorce in 2011. The duo also had the same tattoo. During late 2014, Katy was alleged to be dating John Mayer when the two collaborated for the song Who You Love for John's Paradise Valley album.

Currently, Katy is allegedly dating actor Orlando Bloom, ever since 2016. Their adorable chemistry at several events and their holiday pictures often storm the internet. On January 12, Katy Perry shared a blissful post for Orlando Bloom on his 43rd birthday, penning some beautiful words for him. She wrote that he was incredibly good looking and was James Bond of a human being in reality. Check post:

(Image courtesy: Katy Perry Instagram)

