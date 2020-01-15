Billie Eilish To Perform Theme Song For Next 'James Bond' Movie

American singer Billie Eilish took to social media to confirm that she will be performing the theme song of the upcoming movie No Time To Die. In a tweet which was posted on the official page of the upcoming James Bond movie, Eilish wrote that she feels crazy being a part of the franchise. She further said that James Bond is the coolest film franchise and that she is still shocked to be a part of it. Read the tweet here:

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Billie Eilish #NoTimeToDie https://t.co/g6A1w8i10s — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

In another tweet posted earlier, the makers of the film announced that the No Time To Die title song will be sung and performed by Eilish. They added that the bad guy hitmaker wrote the song along with her brother Finneas. They also revealed that she is the youngest singer to record a song for the Bond franchise.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

No Time To Die is the upcoming and latest instalment in the James Bond series. It stars Daniel Craig as the secret agent James Bond, whose code name is 007. Craig will reprise the character for the fifth time, and it is said to be his last one. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in April this year.

Eilish thanks her brother for being supportive

Last month, at the Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood, Eilish thanked her brother Finneas O’Connell for being supportive in her acceptance speech. She took a moment to thank Variety, her team, her producers, and her label for their encouragement and support while subtly shading them for not believing in her artistic ideas. She urged the industry to listen to its artists and keep an open mind to new ideas. She also threw shade at a certain 'someone' who told her that When we all fall asleep, where do we go? does not have a hit.

