Pete Davidson Throws Shade At Ariana Grande In His Latest Stand-up

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were romantically involved for four months in 2018. Their love story was short-lived, but recently, Pete Davidson in his latest Netflix stand-up special threw shade on his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live comedian talked about the her cover for a reputed entertainment and fashion magazine where Ariana sported brown, tan skin. He started to talk about Ariana by expressing how she told the magazine that the relationship they had was a "distraction" and also was “frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic”. But he did not go too deep into it and started to joke about the cover picture.

Pete Davidson throws shade on Ex Ariana Grande for her picture:

Pete Davidson started by talking about how Ariana has a song and how he has jokes to counter her. He then pointed out the magazine cover on which Ariana was seen in a brown tan.

After this, he also expressed that he is unhappy as Ariana threw shade at him and how she did not do it privately or discreetly but how she did it on the cover of the magazine. Pete then said that it is not fair that she gets to do it and get away with it.

Pete Davidson added that if he would have tanned himself brown and gone on the cover of a magazine then his career would have ended the very next day. After this, Pete Davidson also spoke about how even if he would have spoken about it, then it would have been his last day in Hollywood.

Pete Davidson also elaborated on how Ariana is smart and her song Thank U, Next is going to haunt him as it is a song on him.

