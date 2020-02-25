Pete Davidson Says It Was 'over' With Ariana Grande After Her Ex-BF Mac Miller's death

Pete Davidson was recently seen talking about his relationship with Ariana Grande. He stated that the fate of his relationship with Ariana Grande was written in stones after Mac Miller’s death. Read on to know more about what Davidson had to say about his relationship:

Pete Davidson opens up about his relationship with Ariana Grande post-Mac Miller's death

Back in June 2018, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after a brief period of passionate romance. Recently, Davidson was seen in an interview with rapper Charlamagne Tha God, which the latter posted on his YouTube on Monday. Here, the comedian revealed that his romance with Grande was over when her ex Mac Miller died.

Talking to Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson said that he pretty much knew it was around over after Miller’s death. Talking about Miller's death and what Grande felt, he stated that it was really horrible and he could not imagine what it was like. All he knew was that she really loved him and she was not putting on a show or anything.

Davidson went on to explain that he totally got it when it came to Grande’s feelings about Miller, with whom she had a two-year relationship. He told her that he gets it, and she should do whatever she has to do. He assured her that he will be there for her. He will be there for her until she does not want him to be there.

Reports are that Ariana Grande was consumed by sadness after her ex’s death. She stated that she was the glue that held Miller together, and after a while, she felt less sticky. She also stated that he was the best person ever, and he did not deserve the demons he had.

