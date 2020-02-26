Pete Davidson Wants To Quit SNL; Slams Working Environment Saying, "They Think I Am Dumb"

Pete Davidson is an actor, comedian, and a cast member on a popular show Saturday Night Live. Davidson recently appeared in an interview and revealed rather surprising news for his fans. The actor was seen telling a leading media portal that he might consider quitting the show.

Pete Davidson began his journey on the show Saturday Night Live six years ago and was the youngest cast member on the show. Though the show has given him fame and helped him create a name for himself in the initial years of his career, he feels that it might be time for him to move on.

As mentioned by him in the interview with a leading entertainment portal, Pete Davidson does not see himself working with SNL in the coming future. In fact, Pete revealed that he wanted to quit the show last year itself but is still sticking to it.

Pete Davidson on SNL

Pete Davidson explained himself further and said in the same interview that the environment at his workplace makes him want to quit sooner than later. He pointed out that he is often shown as a dumb and foolish person and is laughed at. He added to his comments that the co-workers are extremely competitive and talk behind each other’s backs, moreover, young writers are constantly fearful of getting fired, which does not make it a healthy environment to work in.

Although Davidson was unapologetically honest about how he feels about the show, he was grateful for how the show helped him make his career. He especially praised a few of his colleagues and mentioned how supportive they had been of him throughout the series. He also said that the show had made him smarter and a better comedian.

What's next for Pete Davidson?

Aside from SNL, Davidson is looking forward to releasing his first Netflix stand-up special Alive From New York and would be seen in another series called The King Of Staten Island. He has been featured in The Suicide Squad and The Rookie.

