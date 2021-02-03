Peter Dinklage And Shirley MacLaine To Star In Paul Dektor's 'American Dreamer'

Peter Dinklage is among the well-known actors in Hollywood. Shirley MacLaine is a veteran star who has received praises for her performances in various movies. The two will be collaborating for the first time in an upcoming independent film titled American Dreamer.

Dinklage, MacLaine to star in 'American Dreamer'

Deadline has recently reported that Peter Dinklage and Shirley MacLaine are set to feature in American Dreamer. It is an indie project which is expected to begin production on March 15, 2021, in Vancouver, Canada. The movie will be directed by award-winning commercial filmmaker Paul Dektor. The script is penned by Academy Award nominee Theodore Melfi.

American Dreamer is banked by Peter Dinklage and David Ginsberg’s Estuary Films, Theodore Melfi and Kim Quinn’s Goldenlight Film, Paul Dektor and Flying Firebird LLC. Quinn will also appear in the film as Maggie, the daughter of Shirley MacLaine’s character. The project is currently in pre-production.

The movie is said to based on a true story segment from the This American Life podcast and will be similar in tone to Melfi’s St. Vincent. American Dreamer shows Dr. Phil Loder (Peter Dinklage), a low-level, adjunct professor of economics at Harvard, whose grand dream of owning a home is tragically out of reach. It is until an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity comes his way when a lonely, childless, near-death widow (Shirley MacLaine) offers Phil her sprawling estate for pennies. But Phil quickly learns the deal is too good to be true.

Peter Dinklage was last seen on the big screen in Avengers: Infinity War in a cameo appearance as Eitri. He will soon be seen in I Care a Lot, a black comedy film written and directed by J Blakeson. It is expected to have a streaming release in most places on February 19, 2021, through Prime Video or Netflix. Dinklage’s upcoming projects include Cyrano, Hitpig, The Thicket, Brothers, The Wild Bunch, and The Dwarf.

Academy Award-winner Shirley MacLaine was previously seen in Noelle, starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Directed by Marc Lawrence, it is a Christmas movie by Walt Disney Pictures. MacLaine’s upcoming projects are People Not Places and Men of Granite. Both of them are in the pre-production stage.

Pic / AP News

