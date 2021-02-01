Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway To Star In 'WeCrashed' Limited Series On Apple TV+

Jared Leto has received acclaim for many of his performances. Similarly, Anne Hathaway is one of the leading stars in Hollywood. Now, the two will be collaborating for the first time in an upcoming Apple TV+ limited series.

Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed series on Apple TV+

Apple Studios has announced its upcoming project, WeCrashed. It has been given a limited series order for Apple TV Plus. The show will feature Academy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. The two will also serve as executive producers.

Developed at Apple, WeCrashed is created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. The series will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who has helmed Crazy Stupid Love and This is Us. It is based on the hit podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. WeCrashed will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible.

Requa and Ficarra will executively produce the movie alongside Charlie Gogolak. Eisenberg, Crevello, and Natalie Sandy will also serve as executive producers. Emma Ludbrook will executively produce alongside Leto through their Paradox production company. Lee Eisenberg will co-write the limited series as a part of his overall Apple TV+ deal. He will serve as executive producer and showrunner on WeCrashed along with Drew Crevello. Wondery will also executively produce the project. The shooting is expected to begin sometime in mid-2021.

Jared Leto won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 86th Academy Award for his performance as Rayon in Dallas Buyers Club. The actor has received appreciation for his movies like Fight Club, American Psycho, Mr. Nobody, Blade Runner 2049, and others. His recent release was The Little Things co-starring Academy Award-winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. Leto will next be seen playing a Marvel comics character in Morbius, a superhero film under Sony Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC).

Anne Hathaway was honoured with Best Supporting Actor Oscar for her role as Fantine in the musical drama, Les Misérables. The actor’s popular films include Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Love & Other Drugs, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, The Intern, Ocean’s 8, and more. She was recently seen in a romantic heist film, Locked Down on HBO Max co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

