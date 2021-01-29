Timothée Chalamet And Taylor Russell To Star In Luca Guadagnino's Next Film 'Bones & All'

The Call Me By Your Name team might be reuniting for an upcoming movie, Bones & All. Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will help the movie with Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell playing the lead characters. Read further ahead to know more about Bones & All and its cast.

Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell to play lead characters

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Russell has been in the talks with director Luca Guadagnino in order to play the lead character in the upcoming horror-thriller drama, Bones & All. The movie is also said to have Timothee Chalamet playing a very pivotal character and Dave Kajganich (who worked with Luca Guadagnino before for A Bigger Splash) is said to write the screenplay for the movie. The project does not have a distributor yet but the makers of the movie are hoping to start the production of Bones & All by April or May 2021.

Bones & All is based on Camille DeAngelis’ best-selling novel of the same name. The plot of the Bones & All novel revolves around the life of Maren Yearly as she is in search of a father who she has never met. Her search for the father is an attempt in order to understand why she urges to kill and eat people who love her the most.

On the work front, Luca Guadagnino recently released an HBO series, We Are Who We Are. It is an American drama television series, co-created and directed by Luca Guadagnino. The series cast Chloe Sevigny, Jack Dylan, Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamon, Spence Moore II, and Scott Mescudi as the lead characters. The plot of We Are Who We Are is set on a United States army base in Italy, following the lives of two 14-year-olds American children. Timothee Chalamet has two releases to look forward to this year, The French Dispatch and Dune. The French Dispatch is a comedy-drama movie, written and directed by Wes Anderson that is expected to release in May 2021. Dune is an upcoming science-fiction drama, based on the 1965 novel of the same name, expected to release in theatres on October 1, 2021. Taylor Russell recently wrapped up shooting for the last season of Lost in Space.

