Peter Jackson Movies That Need To Be On The Must-watch List Of Every Fan

Peter Jackson is one of the most successful filmmakers in Hollywood who is known best for his epic fantasy flicks. He is the third highest-grossing film director, with his films having made approximately $6.5 billion worldwide. Let us take a look back at some of the best movies of Peter Jackson:

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Return of the King is an emotionally powerful film which is a moving and satisfying conclusion to the popular Lord of the Rings trilogy. The film features Viggo Mortensen, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Sean Astin, amongst others. The movie is also one of Peter Jackson’s biggest achievements, grossing $377.85 million at the box office. The earlier parts in the franchise are also worth a watch.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Battle of the Five Armies is the final instalment in Peter Jackson's three-part film adaptation of the enduringly popular novel The Hobbit. The film brings an epic conclusion to the adventures of Bilbo Baggins, Thorin Oakenshield, and the Company of Dwarves. The movie is certainly a must-watch if you enjoy epic-fantasy films. And while you are at it, you may also want to check the first two parts in the series which are just as entertaining.

The Lovely Bones (2009)

This is a supernatural thriller-drama with a unique charm of its own. The Lovely Bones is based on Alice Sebold’s award-winning novel of the same name and is one of Peter Jackson’s most underrated films. The movie features Saoirse Ronan, Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, and Rachel Weisz in the lead.

King Kong (2005)

King Kong is an impressive remake of the 1933 classic with state-of-the-art special effects and packs more action than the original one. Peter Jackson also made sure that it had the perfect balance of action with drama and emotion. The movie stars Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Peter Jackson, and Andy Serkis.

Image credits: YouTube | Scene Screen

