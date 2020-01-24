Lizzo, Sofia, Jameela - Hollywood Celebs Who Are Spearheading Body-positive Campaigns

Several actors, singers and celebrities are working towards promoting a positive body image. In the last couple of years, these celebrities have stood up to body shamers and critics telling them that everybody deserved to feel confident and comfortable in their skin. Here is a list of Hollywood celebrities who have spearheaded body-positive campaigns:

Lizzo

Lizzo is often dubbed as the queen of body positivity who confidently struts in front of those who body shame her for being a plus-size celebrity. She has battled the stereotypical image of white-skinned or thin singers and has been vocal about the body shaming that goes on in the industry. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Lizzo had reportedly said that when people look at her and say that she is being brave, she prefers to disagree with them. She tells them that she is just being herself and that has nothing to do with being brave.

Also Read: Lizzo's Net Worth Is In Millions, And The Credit Goes To Her Body-positive Message

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family star is also a spokesperson of the body-positive movement. In an interview with a leading daily, Sofia Vergara reportedly spoke about the negative influence of social media on body positivity. With the rise of fitness and wellness culture, the actor said it is also harming women. As an example, Sofia Vergara shared if she sees another woman’s fitness habits, it makes her constantly think if she is exercising enough or eating enough greens. She thus advises everyone to feel confident in their own skin.

Also Read: Lizzo Has Been Honoured With The 'Entertainer Of The Year' Title, Read For Details

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil had appeared in the October issue of a fashion magazine where she made sure that the editors did not Photoshop her body. She had stretch marks on her body but she made the editors promise that they would not edit her stretch marks. Jameela even tweeted about it saying that one should “embrace” their stretch marks as they are not objects of shame.

Also Read: Lizzo's Inspiring And Empowering Lyrics That Will Give You An Instant Boost Of Confidence

Melissa McCarthy

One of the well-known Hollywood celebrities, Melissa McCarthy is all about body positivity. Most of the interviews that she goes for focus much more on the issue of her body. But the actor reportedly said that she is “weirdly healthy” and hence does not bother herself about it. She is also trying to instil the same thought process into her daughters. Breaking the stereotypical concept that only the thin make it to Hollywood, McCarthy has emerged as a successful star.

Also Read: Australia: Lizzo Volunteers At Foodbank For Those Affected By Bushfires

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is a Canadian model who shot to fame after appearing on a reality show, America’s Next Top Model. Although she did not win the show, she became a big name in the fashion industry. The model has a skin condition called vitiligo and she uses her position to spread awareness about it. Harlow seems to have broken the stereotype of perfect models and paved the way for a number of other girls with similar skin conditions.

Image courtesy: Lizzo Instagram, Sofia Vergara Instagram, Jameela Jamil Instagram

Also Read: Lizzo Volunteers At Food Bank For Australia Bushfires Relief

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.