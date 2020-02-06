"Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2 Petition" Gains Support After Audio Clip Scandal

An online petition has been doing the rounds on the internet in order to remove actor Amber Heard from the lead cast of Aquaman 2. This petition was started after Amber Heard was heard confessing about hitting her ex-husband Johnny Depp in an audio clip. Read on to know more details about this ongoing petition.

Petition to remove Heard from ‘Aquaman 2’ gains support

The domestic violence case between actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard became one of the most talked-about incidents in Hollywood. A few days ago, an audio clip was released that had Amber Heard admitting that she was “hitting” her ex-husband Johnny Depp. This audio clip has then led to an online petition that is demanding the removal of Amber Heard from the upcoming Aquaman 2 instalment.

Also read | Amber Heard's Leaked Audio Tape Proves She Is Guilty Of Hitting Ex- Husband Johnny Depp?

This petition is gaining strong support as time passes. Johnny Depp’s fans are much more vocal about their support for this petition. Many fans are blaming Amber Heard for Depp potentially being removed from any future Pirates of the Caribbean films. However, Depp’s departure from the franchise has not been confirmed.

According to a media portal’s report, more than 146,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org to remove Heard from the Aquaman 2 cast. This ongoing petition has been addressed to DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. It also argues that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is a violent person and hence not suitable for a family-friendly franchise.

Also read | Has Amber Heard Found Love In A 25-year Old New York Based Model?

In the audio clip published by a media portal and reportedly given by Johnny Depp, Amber Heard admits of “hitting” Depp. In the audio clip, Depp says, “It's not true. It's not true. I'm not the one who throws pots and whatever the f—ing else at me”. Then Amber Heard says, “I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched” She further adds, “I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you're fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you."

Also read | Amber Heard: The Aquaman Actor Condemns Instagram For Its Censorship

Also read | Johnny Depp Teams Up With Writer Julien Nitzberg To Produce A Musical On Michael Jackson

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.