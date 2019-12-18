After Quitting Twitter, PewDiePie To Take A Break From YouTube Too In 2020?

YouTube has recently updated its privacy and content policies which to some extent made it harder for content creators to freely express their views on the platform. The free online video platform has now made it more strict for creators to put forward the content which they wish to as they do not fit the community guidelines. With the rapid changes in YouTube's platform which is evidently leaning more to cater the corporate side rather than individual creators, Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie had announced that he will quit YouTube in 2020. Just a day after announcing his departure from YouTube, PewdiePie has quit another social media platform which is Twitter.

PewDiePie quits Twitter

PewDiePie recently took to YouTube and expressed why he does not like the medium of Twitter. The video he posted was titled 'I Hate Twitter' and in the video, he stated that he thinks about quitting Twitter all the time. Felix believes that a sense of constant posturing goes on the platform which breeds negativity. The news of PewDiePie quitting Twitter has reportedly upset many of his ardent fans.

PewDiePie has evidently been vocal about how the 'cancel' culture has taken over social media. He himself has been a victim of this trend when he was asked to quit YouTube and every other social media platform for using a racial slur during a live stream session. In the video, PewDiePie stated that it annoys him that people engage in posting hateful tweets regarding someone to gain likes and comments. He does not support the idea of people gaining attention for saying things rather than doing them.

