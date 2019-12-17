A Look At Youtube Sensation PewDiePie's Most Controversial Videos

PewDiePie is the second-most subscribed channel on YouTube after T-series. PewDiePie's real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. Felix recently said that he is tired and would likely to take a break from YouTube. The Swedish video creator is also one of the highest-paid YouTubers on the platform. His career is dogged by allegations of racism and antisemitism. Not just that, he has always been in controversies which mostly involve his videos. Let us take a look at some of PewDiePie's most controversial videos.

Controversial videos of PewDiePie

He recently uploaded this video where he was criticising the fact that YouTube Rewind 2019 could be better and is like one of those WatchMojo videos. He also mentioned the number of dislikes YouTube Rewind has received this year. Take a look at the video.

There were a lot of controversies about PewDiePie and T-series as they competed to bag the maximum followers on YouTube. In this video, Felix makes fun of Indians who talk good about T-series. However, finally, the race of the highest subscribed channel on YouTube is over and Tseries has won the first spot. Take a look at the video.

Swedish YouTuber has many videos on YouTube including a bunch of You Laugh You Lose videos series. In videos like these, he makes fun of other videos as he did to Ekta Kapoor's daily soaps. He made fun of the serials, to which Ekta Kapoor responded on Twitter. Take a look at the video and also what Ekta Kapoor tweeted about it.

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

