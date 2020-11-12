Pharrell Williams Announces New Humanrace Skincare Line, Shows First 3 Products

Pharrell Williams had been dropping a number of hints in green all over his social media feed. The mystery behind it has finally been revealed as the singer has dropped his own skincare line with Humanrace. Pharrell Williams' skincare line are green in colour and he recently gave a glimpse of the same on social media. The 47-year-old star earlier posted a video too, in which he can be seen opening a box titled “Humanrace”.

Pharrell Williams' new Humanrace Skincare Line up

Recently, the singer finally dropped three products from the Pharrell Williams' Humanrace skincare line up. According to reports from Allure, these products include a cleanser, exfoliant and a moisturizer. Pharrell Williams can be seen holding these products in his hand as he poses for the camera. Sharing a picture of the three products on Instagram, Pharrell Williams, in the caption, called it a 'proud dada moment'.

He further notified fans that the products have been announced and will be available for sale from November 25 onwards. Fans were delighted with the new Pharrell Williams' skincare line up and expressed their excitement for the brand new products. A number of prominent stars too commented on the picture praising Pharrell for his step forward in the beauty business with his brand.

The above-mentioned portal further claims that Pharrell Williams partnered with dermatologist Elena Jones for creating the product. Elena Jones also happens to be working with Pharrell for a long time and has been treating him for years. The Pharrell Williams' skincare line consists of a Rice Powder cleanser that comes in as dry powder which turns into an emulsion after contact with water. The product according to the portal will be priced at $32, the commodity also contains fruit alpha hydroxyl acids along with Kaolin clay. The exfoliator is priced at $46 and is formulated with glycolic acid. The last product of the line-up is called the Humidifying cream which comes in at $48. It contains mushroom extracts, rice water and niacinamide, as mention on the portal.

