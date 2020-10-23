Pogba, Aubameyang, Gnabry Pose In Pharrell Williams' Reimagined ADIDAS Jerseys

Grammy-winning artist Pharrell Williams has fused his love for art with football, bringing to life some of the most iconic football jerseys of the past through a collaboration between Humanrace and Adidas. Williams, who is the creative director of Humanrace, reimagined the vintage jerseys of five football clubs - Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid - to create hand-painted designs with an added bit of flair.

“History is what shapes the future, and sometimes in order to look forwards, first we need to look back," Pharell Williams said on the launch of his latest collab with Adidas. "The most important part of the process with this collection was to learn of each club’s legacies and how each defining moment of their histories were captured and preserved from a design perspective."

Pharrell Williams Man United jersey

Man United stars Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Mason Greenwood donned the Pharrell Williams Adidas jerseys as they flaunted the artwork on the shirt, inspired by from the club's iconic snowflake blue and white print. The pattern was first seen on a Man United shirt in the away kits of 1990-92. The design was born in the streets of Manchester, known for its famous house music scene of the late 80s.

Pharrell Williams Arsenal jersey

Continuing the trend of recreating old jerseys from the 1990s to design the Adidas Humancare jerseys for Arsenal, Williams took inspiration from the famous 'bruised banana' jersey that headlined the Gunners' outfits in the 90s. Fusing the colour blue with yellow in a tie-dye approach, Williams modernised the design by giving it a hand-painted, paint-bleed effect update.

The zigzag graphic on the jersey is reminiscent of the early days of Arsene Wenger at the Emirates. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Keiran Tierney and Gunners legend Ian Wright donned the two shades of the jersey.

Pharell Williams recreated Juventus' pink shirt from the 2015-16 season, which also marked the first year of partnership between Adidas and the Italian giants. For Bayern's Humanrace jersey, Williams took inspiration from the red home shirt worn by the club from 1991-93. The new Real Madrid jersey draws heavy inspiration from the striking dragon jersey from the 2014-15 season.

Juventus will be the first club to wear the jersey on the field, donning their fourth kit against Hellas Verona on October 25. Bayern will wear the Pharell Williams Adidas jerseys during their next knockout match in the DFB Pokal. The remaining three clubs will don the jersey during this weeks warm-up sessions ahead of their respective league fixtures.

(Image Credits: ADIDAS)