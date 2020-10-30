Sam Smith Reveals The One Skincare Tip That Pharell Williams Taught Them; Watch

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith recently shared their beauty routine through a 16-minute long YouTube video. Starting by splashing chilled water on their face, they explained how Pharrell Williams and their father gave that useful tip earlier. Later on, Smith walked his fans through a five-step daily skincare regime, which also involved the application of three products on the face.

Funnily, Sam also suggested everyone do a little dance between every product. Before moving on, they added, people needed to let each layer dry before applying the next one. Here is everything about Sam Smith’s daily skincare routine that you must check out right away.

Sam Smith reveals the one skincare tip that Pharell Williams taught them

Sam Smith began by recalling an essential tip by Pharrell Williams, and their father. They explained how splashing cold water on their face made them feel good, and would probably help their skin remain youthful, after getting old. The singer concluded the first step by saying they would think about that later. Sam Smith also stole the limelight with their cute commentary while applying face creams and serums in the YouTube video. Moreover, they compared humans with flowers and related to how watering and keeping them fresh would allow them to grow tall and strong.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Check out their makeup video below:

Sam Smith's relationship with makeup

Amid the session, Sam Smith recalled their relationship with makeup, which emerged from the time they came out at the age of 10. They explained how makeup became the way to express their gender. Smith reminisced two years back when they changed pronouns and spoke about their gender expression and fluidity, and how they started falling in love with it all over again.

The singer shared four makeup products, which are perfect for an everyday look. They included eyebrow gel, mascara, lip gloss, and setting spray, by different brands. By the end of the video, Smith looked into the mirror and lauded themself, feeling how their skin was glowing.

Also read: Sam Smith Talks About Undergoing Hair Transplant Surgery, Stresses On 'art Of Self-care'

Also read: Demi Lovato To Host 2020 People's Choice Awards On November 15