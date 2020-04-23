Pierce Brosnan Wants To Return In A James Bond Film But As A Villain

James Bond is among the most popular movie characters. Sean Connery was the first actor to portray Bond in the 1962 film Dr. No. Later, several actors had played the role and one of them is Pierce Brosnan. He was the sixth person to essay the character. He has appeared in four films. Brosnan recently expressed that he would like to return but not as 007. Read to know more.

Pierce Brosnan as the villain in a James Bond film

Celebrities are holding a quarantine watch party amidst coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. Pierce Brosnan did that same as he participated in a live watch party of his debut James Bond film, GoldenEye (1995). During the live streaming, a fan asked him whether he would like to return in a James Bond movie, but as an antagonist. Brosnan said that “would I return as a villain? If asked, yes! I believe so,” answering the question.

Pierce Brosnan has portrayed James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002. He received praises in his first appearance as the character in GoldenEye. He reprised the role in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and The World Is Not Enough (1999). Brosnan’s last outing as James Bond was in 2002 released, Die Another Day, which also marked James Bond franchise's 40th anniversary.

Pierce Brosnan reportedly received a salary of $4 million for his first James Bond film. It rose to $16.5 million for his fourth film, as per reports. Many called Brosnan as quintessential James Bond in manner, appearance, elegance and grace. After his final Bond film, he stated that he wished to do one more film. According to reports, plans were made for the movie to release in 2004 but it could not take place and Brosnan retired from the character in 2004.

James Bond is currently played by Daniel Craig. He took on the mantle from Pierce Brosnan with Casino Royale in 2005. He went on to play agent 007 in four more films. Craig’s fifth and reportedly the last outing as Bond will be in No Time to Die. The movie is scheduled to release on November 25, 2020.

