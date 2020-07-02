Pierce Brosnan On Being Replaced By Craig, Says 'there's No Regret'

The man with a license to kill, James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood. Over the years, many actors have been seen in the mantel of the secret agent. From Dr. No to No Time to Die, there have been a total of 6 actors playing the character. One of them was Pierce Brosnan. He appeared as James bond in a total of four films. He was seen as a Bond in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. He recently came forward and expressed his thoughts on being replaced as James Bond. Read here to know what Pierce Brosnan has to say.

Pierce Brosnan on being replaced by Daniel Craig

It was reported that Pierce Brosnan was thrown out of the franchise after 2002's Die Another Day. According to the same report, Brosnan wanted to do a fifth James Bond film. But the producers wanted a fresh start and chose Daniel Craig over Pierce Brosnan.

Now, the actor has turned 67 and recently talked to a media portal, Pierce Brosnan expressed that he does not have any negativity towards his time as James Bond. He then expressed that he has no regret in playing the role. He then added that he does not let regret come in his world. He added that having regret just leads to more suffering. Brosnan then mentioned that Bond was like a gift and it let him have a wonderful career. He then added that once the brand James Bond is with an actor, that badge stays with the actor forever. He then added it is better to make peace with it as he knows that he has picked up the mantel of Bond.

Pierce Brosnan then revealed that even though he is 67, he does not wish to retire. He added that now he will start getting roles of elders and some comic roles too. He then added that he does not know what he will do at this age other than act or paint. The actor is currently at his home in Hawaii with wife Keely Shay Brosnan and their two children, Dylan and Paris. Brosnan then expressed that he is loving spending time with his wife and his children and all of them are eagerly waiting to go in front of the camera.

