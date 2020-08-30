Kim Kardashian West Has Collaborated With Several Famous Makeup Gurus; Watch

Kim Kardashian West is an American media personality and a businessperson. The celebrity has blossomed into an iconic influencer in recent times and is even considered as a fashion icon today. Along with being super successful, Kim Kardashian West is also an internet sensation today. Work has always been on Kim Kardashian West’s top of the list and what has recently struck with the fans is how perfect is Kim Kardashian West’s makeup. Here are some makeup artists or makeup ‘gurus’ rather, with whom Kim Kardashian West has collaborated for some of her best looks. Read further ahead.

Kim Kardashian West’s collaborations with makeup gurus

Kim Kardashian West x Desi Perkins

Kim Kardashian West had appeared on Desi Perkins’ YouTube channel. The episode was also the time the two launched new products from their makeup collections. Desi Perkins launched a new eye shadow palette and Kim Kardashian West launched her KKW collection’s new contour and highlight kit. Desi Perkins did Kim’s makeup perfectly, and later even Kim Kardashian West showed the artist her contour and highlighting techniques using her new kit.

Kim Kardashian West x Nikkie

Nikkie is a well-established makeup artist and even has her own YouTube channel. While Kim Kardashian West was on Nikkie’s show, the two did something very interesting called the ‘Power of Makeup’. This meant that Nikkie would only apply makeup on half of Kim’s face and let the other side remain the way it is. Kim Kardashian West also spoke about her different types of makeup looks and how she changed them over the years. Nikkie too shared her story of how she got into the makeup business and what inspired her to become such a popular makeup artist.

Kim Kardashian West x Jaclyn Hill

Jaclyn Hill is a well-known makeup artist who appeared with Kim Kardashian West in a video put up on her own YouTube channel. In the video, the two can be seen applying new products of makeup as they apply it on themselves. Jaclyn Hill asks Kim all about when she realised that she was a makeup lover and Kim Kardashian West can be seen answering her question with full honesty and a lot of interest, as she opens up about her “loving makeup” story.

Kim Kardashian West x Mario x James Charles

James Charles is a very popular makeup artist who puts up videos of makeup tutorials on his very own YouTube channel. Kim Kardashian West and her makeup artist for over a decade, Mario, had appeared on James Charles' show in order to experiment with some new makeup techniques. On the show, Kim Kardashian West was seen letting the two makeup artists apply the same type of makeup in their own way, on each side of her face.

Kim Kardashian West x Patrick Star

Patrick Star is another very popular makeup artist in America, who also owns his own YouTube channel. In the video, the makeup artist is seen applying some new types of makeup on Kim and brushing up her skills. Patrick Star can also be seen guiding Kim Kardashian West throughout the makeup tutorial video and explaining to her about each product that he is going to apply and the new ways in which he likes to apply them.

