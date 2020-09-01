Kim Kardashian Displays Her Make-up Skills While Getting Ready For A Photoshoot; Watch

On August 31, American model Kim Kardashian took to the story session of her Instagram and highlighted her make-up skills while getting ready for a photoshoot. In the first video-story, Kim is heard saying, "I'm on set of a shoot and I just wanna show you guys that I did my whole eye with the new KKW x Allison eyeshadow palette". She further added that she 'smoked out her under-eye' with a brown-toned eyeshadow from a BFFAE (best Friend Forever And Ever) palette.

Kim Kardashian getting ready for a photoshoot

In the second video-clip, Kardashian gave her younger sister Kylie Jenner's beauty line Kylie Cosmetics a mention while admitting that she 'used Kylie's lashes that she just dropped with her Sailor collection' on her eyes. She was heard saying, "I was impressed! I love these lashes. They look really pretty". Later, she turned her head for the camera and grazed the fluffy lashes with her finger.

Moving further, she informed her 187M Instagram followers that she used the 'KKW Beauty Nude 2 lip liner' and just 'a little bit' of the London Lip Crayon, which is her favourite. Returning to her KKW Beauty x Allison collection, Kardashian reached for the P.P.S. clear gloss to make her lips 'juicy'. She asserted, "So, I just like having a juicy lip no matter what,' while applying the gloss to her lips."

Kim finished off the makeup look with bronzer, blush, and highlighter straight out of the Ladera palette from the KKW x Allison collection. Before signing off from her Instagram Story, she gave one last glimpse of her completed makeup application. Kim remarked, "It looks so cute," as she blew a kiss to the camera.

In the string of video-clips, Kardashian had her lengthy sleek hair styled in loose waves, while a couple of clips kept strands of hair away from her face. She was seen in a white bathrobe and a clothing rack filled with various pieces from her SKIMS line was visible behind her. Talking about her recently launched KKW x Allison collection, under the belt of her KKW Beauty line, she collaborated with her childhood best friend Allison Statter for it.

