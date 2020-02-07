Pink Hilariously Shuts Down The Backlash To JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl 2020 Performance

Pop star Pink recently came out in support of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after their Super Bowl 2020 performance received backlash. Both the pop stars received this backlash after their performance was considered inappropriate for family audience. Read on to know more about how Pink supported her fellow artists.

Pink supports Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Pink is one of the most vocal pop artists in the music industry. The What About Us singer has never shied away from expressing her opinion about a certain issue or any claim that involves her. Recently, Pink proved that her killer sense of humour can also destroy all the haters out there who troll her fellow artists.

Also read | Shakira And Jennifer Lopez' 'Super Bowl' Performance Lauded By THESE Celebrities

Pink recently took to Instagram and supported her fellow artists Shakira and Jennifer Lopez after the two received severe backlash for their Super Bowl 2020 performance. The two pop stars received these negative reviews since many people deemed their performances inappropriate for family audience who were watching the Super Bowl halftime.

Pink responded to this backlash by sharing a hilarious meme. This photo shared by Pink had a bunch of women wearing floor-length dresses and bonnets. The caption, “Here’s a sneak peak of next year’s Super Bowl halftime show for all you complainers.” was added to this picture. Pink also added the caption, “Baaa hahahahhahahaha #spectatingisacontactsport”. Check out Pink's post here.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez And Shakira's Grand Super Bowl Performance

Soon the comment section of this picture was flooded with people completely supporting Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl 2020 performance. Some people also did not forget to point out that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were the first Latina Women to ever perform at the Super Bowl. While some of them even pointed out that nobody had a problem with Adam Levine perfomring shirtless during last year's Super Bowl.

Also read | US Singer Pink Pledges $500K To Fight Australia Wildfires

Also read | Shakira's Tongue-wiggling At Her Super Bowl Performance Has THIS Hidden Meaning

Image Courtesy: Pink Instagram, Shakira Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.