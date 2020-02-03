Union Budget
Shakira And Jennifer Lopez' 'Super Bowl' Performance Lauded By THESE Celebrities

Hollywood News

Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra & more celebs can't get enough of Shakira & Jennifer Lopez's 'Super Bowl' performance. See the reactions here.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
shakira

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s performance was one of the most epic performances ever in super bowl history. The two superstars put their hearts into the performances at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Shakira kicked off the amazing performance with some of her greatest hits. Jennifer Lopez followed in with an epic jam of her melodies making everyone dance to her tunes.

JLo & Shakira Get Paid Nothing For Super Bowl, Here's How They'll Still Rake In The Moolah

Paula Abdul Gets It Wrong As She Tweets Nicole Scherzinger's Pic Thinking It Is Shakira

While the stars were busy lighting up the stage, they were being praised by celebrities across the world. Many global celebrities like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian took to their social media account to praise the two divas. Here are some of the reactions by the stars.

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Her On Stage At Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: Shakira And Jennifer Lopez To Honour Kobe Bryant

 

 

 

Published:
