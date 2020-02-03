Shakira And Jennifer Lopez' 'Super Bowl' Performance Lauded By THESE Celebrities

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s performance was one of the most epic performances ever in super bowl history. The two superstars put their hearts into the performances at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Shakira kicked off the amazing performance with some of her greatest hits. Jennifer Lopez followed in with an epic jam of her melodies making everyone dance to her tunes.

While the stars were busy lighting up the stage, they were being praised by celebrities across the world. Many global celebrities like Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian took to their social media account to praise the two divas. Here are some of the reactions by the stars.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

Best Super Bowl show! Congrats to @shakira @jlo and the @nfl for an amazing performance... if I was 14 I would have had a heart attack watching those two do that — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 3, 2020

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

