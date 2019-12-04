Pirelli's 2020 Calendar Gives 21st-century Spin To Beloved 'Juliet'

Hollywood actors have taken the 21st-century version of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet for the 2020 Pirelli Calendar. Stars like Kristen Stewart, Emma Watson, Claire Foy, Indya Moore came together for Pirelli's theme, 'Looking For Juliet' and gave a modern-day spin on the most talked about the character from the musical play. The calender was launched on December 3 in Verona at the Teatro Filarmonico which is also the Juliet's house and is visited by thousands of tourists every year. All actors dressed in different aspects of the timeless characters were photographed by Paolo Roversi.

"There’s a Juliet in every woman and I will never stop looking for her.” - Paolo Roversi 2020 #PirelliCalendar — Pirelli (@Pirelli) December 3, 2019

'Looking For Juliet'

According to the official website of Pirelli, the 47th edition of the calendar, Roversi drew inspiration from 'the Juliet that exists in every woman'. This is also the first calendar for which the photography is accompanied with a short film. The American actor, Whoopi Goldberg has contributed some of the passages from the renowned Shakespeare play and shared personal reflections of the work. The popular calendar shoot comes in two phases where the actors first walked without make-up before the photographer's lens in order to portray the 'multifaceted Juliet' with a range of emotions as well as expressions. In the second phase, the stars talked about the entire project and shared ideas about the character. The photoshoot had taken place in May and is also the first calendar created by an Italian photographer.

Read - Akshay Kumar's Hilarious 'Naagin Dance' From Good Newwz Song Was Inspired By This Person

“I was looking for a pure soul, someone full of innocence that combined strength, beauty, tenderness and courage,” observes Roversi. “I found this in the glimmers of an eye, in the gestures and words of Emma and Yara, Indya and Mia. And in the smiles and tears of Kristen and Claire. In the voice and chants of Chris and Rosalía. And in Stella, the innocence. Because there’s a Juliet in every woman,” he concludes. “And I will never stop looking for her.”

Read - Halsey's Next To Include BTS' Suga, The Long Wait For Collab Is Until Next Year

Roversi, who is also a passionate 'opera-lover' believes that the theme emerges an entirely original graphic expression which is closely based on the opera libretto. The 2020 calendar has 132 pages with the monthly calendar on the cover along with certain sections from the 'Romeo and Juliet' play. It also has nearly 58 photos in both colour and monochromatic shots which capture the female lead of the story with a backdrop of Verona. Moreover, the front and back covers highlight the date of Juliet's birth, her first meeting with the male protagonist, Romeo, followed by their wedding, and then death.

Read - Dwayne Johnson Wishes Kevin Hart To Play A Role In DC's 'Black Adam'

Read - Beyonce's Bold Fashion Statements Which Can Inspire Your Wardrobe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.