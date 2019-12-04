Akshay Kumar's Hilarious 'Naagin Dance' From Good Newwz Song Was Inspired By This Person

Akshay Kumar has evidently been on a roll in 2019 with multiple hit films. His final release for 2019 will be Good Newwz which will hit the screens on December 27, 2019. The film is a situational-comedy revolving around the topic of surrogacy. The trailer for the film launched a few days back and the makers have launched a new song from the film titled Sauda Khara Khara. Akshay Kumar is seen dancing his heart out in 'Naagin' style in the music video Check it out below.

Akshay Kumar's inspiration for the Naagin dance routine in Good Newwz

As per recent revelations, it was Akshay Kumar's idea to add a dash of 'Naagin' dance in the music video. The actor had revealed that he saw a video of a drunk man dancing in a wedding procession. He stated that the inspiration for the Naagin Dance came from the drunken man as he was dancing carelessly during the celebrations. Akshay too is seen having the utmost fun in the new music video. He added furthermore that he did not fall from the horse while carrying out the dance even once. But, he advised fans to practice the step first on a chair before sitting on a horse, as a fall can be very dangerous.

Netizens react to Akshay's 'Naagin' dance in Good Newwz

