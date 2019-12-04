The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Akshay Kumar's Hilarious 'Naagin Dance' From Good Newwz Song Was Inspired By This Person

Hollywood News

Akshay Kumar recently shared the first song from his upcoming film 'Good Newwz' where he is seen doing the 'Naagin' dance routine. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Akshay Kumar has evidently been on a roll in 2019 with multiple hit films. His final release for 2019 will be Good Newwz which will hit the screens on December 27, 2019. The film is a situational-comedy revolving around the topic of surrogacy. The trailer for the film launched a few days back and the makers have launched a new song from the film titled Sauda Khara Khara. Akshay Kumar is seen dancing his heart out in 'Naagin' style in the music video Check it out below. 

Also read: Courtesy Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma Is Up At 3 AM; Watch His Video Message For The Actor

Akshay Kumar's inspiration for the Naagin dance routine in Good Newwz

Also read: Akshay Kumar Opens Up On 'fight' Video With Rohit Shetty, Shares How News Destroys Career

As per recent revelations, it was Akshay Kumar's idea to add a dash of 'Naagin' dance in the music video. The actor had revealed that he saw a video of a drunk man dancing in a wedding procession. He stated that the inspiration for the Naagin Dance came from the drunken man as he was dancing carelessly during the celebrations. Akshay too is seen having the utmost fun in the new music video. He added furthermore that he did not fall from the horse while carrying out the dance even once. But, he advised fans to practice the step first on a chair before sitting on a horse, as a fall can be very dangerous. 

Also read: Good Newwz: Latest Song 'Sauda Khara' Declared A Wedding Chart-buster Already, Watch

Netizens react to Akshay's 'Naagin' dance in Good Newwz

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Candidly Reveals She Shared Her 'Good Newwz' With THIS Person First

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Take On Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office On Eid Makes Sense

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG