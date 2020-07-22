'Pitch Perfect' Actor Anna Camp Talks About COVID-19 Symptoms When She Had Tested Positive

Hollywood actor Anna Camp took to her Instagram account and revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a month back. Sharing an update about her health, the Pitch Perfect actor revealed that she still has mild symptoms. She also told her fans how she came in contact with the virus and urged her fans to wear a mask.

Anna Camp talks about coronavirus symptoms

Anna Camp took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself wearing a mask. She mentioned in her social media post how she was feeling. The Pitch Perfect star initially mentioned that she feels it is her responsibility to disclose that she had previously tested positive for COVID-19. Anna Camp wrote, “I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms.” [sic]

Anna Camp went on to talk about how she caught the virus. She stated that she was very careful, initially. However, she decided to not wear a mask one time. She wrote, “I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.”

The Pitch Perfect actor wrote how people have been talking about coronavirus being just like the flu. She, however, went on to say that it is quite different. She also candidly spoke about the panic that she felt when she was tested positive for coronavirus. Anna Camp wrote, “People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever.” [sic]

Anna Camp urged her fans to follow the health guidelines to combat coronavirus. She wrote, “I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do.” [sic]

