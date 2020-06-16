Rebel Wilson Reveals She Found Ben Affleck On A Celebrity Dating App; Details Inside

Australian actor Rebel Wilson recently opened up about her dating life. The actor featured in an interview during a radio show where she talked at length about her dating life and how she is seeking out for love on the virtual front, hoping to end up with someone good.

The 40-year-old actor, Rebel, revealed that unfortunately, she hasn't been lucky on the love front during the COVID-19 outbreak nor has been able to find a partner on the global dating platform Ray, which is predominantly used by actors, models, musicians and athletes.

Rebel Wilson swiped right on Ben Affleck?

While speaking to the Australian radio station Nova 96.9's, Rebel Wilson revealed that she has seen Ben Affleck on the dating site after being insisted to share a name. Rebel also revealed that she has heard rumours of Channing Tatum being on the Raya dating platform but he hasn't popped up on her feed yet. The actor also joked about how she will keep on swiping till she eventually lands up with Tatum.

It was initially rumoured that Ben Affleck had been spotted on the premium dating platform Raya back in October 2019. Since then, the actor has been officially dating actor Ana de Armas who featured in the film Knives Out. Ben split with his former wife Jennifer Garner back in 2015, before their divorce was finalised in 2018. Despite reports suggesting that the actor used Raya dating platform, he had previously denied doing so stating that all the accounts by his name are fake.

Rebel Wilson also expressed the issues which come with dating on Raya. She stated that one big problem on the dating platform is not being able to meet anybody. Rebel expressed that the people she matched with on the platform are usually overseas or interstate, while some states still have their borders closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor also joked about how she is not a danger. In conclusion, the actor shared that while being on dates, people usually get intimidated by her position of being a Hollywood star. She revealed that once someone she really liked got very intimidated by her position of being under the public eye always, thus, she could not date him.

