Rebel Wilson Flaunts A Healthier Body After Sharing Intense Workout Videos; See Here

Rebel Wilson is one of those plus size actors who look quite comfortable in her skin. Recently, the actor posted quite a lot of workout videos and pictures of looking more fit and fabulous than before. Here's what it is about.

Rebel Wilson flaunts major weight loss pictures after sharing workout videos

Since a few weeks, Rebel Wilson's weight loss plan seems to be in motion. She took to her Instagram account to post quite a lo of workout videos. On one post, she wrote that the year 2020 will be called "The year of Health" for her as she hopes to lose weight and come down to 75kgs. She also said that it was hard but she would do it. Since then, she has put up many other workout posts where she can be seen inching her way to her goal.

The latest posts on Rebel Wilson's Instagram shows the actor has lost a considerable amount of weight and looks more fabulous than ever. While in one post she can be seen dressed in black, in other she is sporting athleisure outfits while having a moment in the sun. Take a look:

Rebel Wilson is known for movies like Isn't It Romantic? and Pitch Perfect. In the latter, she essayed the role a slightly eccentric singer. Other than that, she also starred in The Hustle, Bridesmaids, How to be Single, Jojo Rabit and more.

However, Rebel Wilson is not the only plus-size celebrity who seems to have weight loss goals. For many years, British singer, Adele battled criticism about her plus-size body. However, since last year, she seems to have lost a considerable amount of weight looking more slimmer. But this seems to have left her fans divided.

Another plus-size actor who also tried to lose weight and look a fitter version of herself is Melissa McCarthy. The actor reportedly lost 45kgs of weight but in no way is she conforming to the thin-image. Talking about her weight loss journey in an interview with a daily portal, she said that she had not gone out of her way to losing weight but led a "super boring life" which seems to have done the trick. She also added that despite being on the heavier side, she was never really unfit.

